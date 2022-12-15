Tractor Supply, AutoZone and O'Reilly Automotive look poised to defy retail sales slump -Wells Fargo

Dec. 15, 2022 3:15 PM ETTractor Supply Company (TSCO)AZO, ORLYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Stock Chart Between Skyscrapers - Financial Analysis, Trading, Investment

DKosig

Investors in the consumer sector are reeling after the November retail sales report showed a larger-than-anticipated decline from the prior month, led by declines in the electronics and home furnishings categories.

Taking in the report, Wells Fargo noted hardlines led declines on one-year and three-year comparisons with respective sales drops of 1.5% and 2.6% sequentially and 4.4% and 3.2% from 2021.

Analyst Zachary Fadem said that all in, November results provide further evidence that defensive, needs-based categories are holding up, while discretionary categories are deteriorating. The read-through from Fadem and team heading in the new year are that Overweight-rated Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), AutoZone (AZO), and O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) are attractive picks in a tough macroeconomic climate.

Read about some of the winners and losers from the November retail sales report.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.