Investors in the consumer sector are reeling after the November retail sales report showed a larger-than-anticipated decline from the prior month, led by declines in the electronics and home furnishings categories.

Taking in the report, Wells Fargo noted hardlines led declines on one-year and three-year comparisons with respective sales drops of 1.5% and 2.6% sequentially and 4.4% and 3.2% from 2021.

Analyst Zachary Fadem said that all in, November results provide further evidence that defensive, needs-based categories are holding up, while discretionary categories are deteriorating. The read-through from Fadem and team heading in the new year are that Overweight-rated Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), AutoZone (AZO), and O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) are attractive picks in a tough macroeconomic climate.

