Shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) fell as much as 10.2% at $13.06 by late-afternoon trading on Thursday after the doughnut chain provided long-term projections at its 2022 investor day.

The company said its 2023 revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth are expected to be in low double digits at constant currency.

The Seeking Alpha consensus for 2023 revenue is $1.68 billion and adjusted EPS is $0.42.

In the long run, the company forecasts 10% organic growth in revenue, from $1.52 billion this year to $2.15 billion by 2026, and adjusted EBITDA to grow from $190 million to $315 million in 2026.

It also sees 2026 adjusted EPS to come in at about $0.53 and points of access to reach at least 18,500.

Sales in the U.S. are expected to grow from $1.01 billion in 2022 to $1.45 billion in 2026, while U.S. adjusted EBITDA is forecasted to grow from $109 million to $208 million in 2026.

The company said it sees margin improvement of more than 225 basis points by 2026.

Capital expenditures are anticipated to be more than 7% of sales in 2022 and would come down to less than 6% of sales in 2026.

The company reiterated its 2022 revenue of $1.52 billion, adjusted EPS of $0.29 and adjusted EBITDA of $190 million.

Stock is down 28.2% year-to-date.