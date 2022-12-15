Seelos drops 14% after pre-clinical data for Parkinson's disease candidate
Dec. 15, 2022 3:24 PM ETSeelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Clinical-stage biopharma Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) lost ~14% on Thursday, recording the biggest intraday loss since May 2021 on above-average volumes. Before the opening bell, the company shared pre-clinical data supporting its Parkinson's disease (PD) candidate SLS-004.
- Nearly ~1.5M Seelos (SEEL) shares have changed hands so far, compared to the 65-day average volume of ~641.9K.
- Using in-vivo data from an animal model with PD, the company said Thursday that a single dose of SLS-004 led to an increase in recovery of tyrosine hydroxylase-positive (TH+) dopaminergic neurons, which are believed to contribute to PD symptoms.
- "These data suggest that SLS-004 may have substantial potential for a disease-modifying gene therapy in Parkinson's disease," Chief Executive of Seelos (SEEL) Raj Mehra remarked.
- SLS-004 is designed to modulate the expression of the SNCA gene, which is thought to be a significant genetic risk factor for PD.
- In July 2021, Seelos (SEEL) announced data to indicate the down-regulation of SNCA mRNA and protein expression in response to SLS-004 in an in-vivo rodent model.
