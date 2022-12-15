Scholastic Non-GAAP EPS of $2.12, revenue of $587.9M

Dec. 15, 2022 4:04 PM ETScholastic Corporation (SCHL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Scholastic press release (NASDAQ:SCHL): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.12.
  • Revenue of $587.9M (+12.2% Y/Y).
  • Operating income increased $16.7 million to $100.1 million while Adjusted EBITDA increased $14.8 million to $122.3 million.
  • The Company distributed $6.9 million in dividends in the second quarter and has reacquired 724,239 shares of its common stock to-date this fiscal year for $31.1 million, which includes 533,793 shares purchased through a modified Dutch auction tender offer for $23.3 million, inclusive of related fees and expenses.
  • Outlook: On the basis of the Company's current operating momentum, financial results year-to-date and fourth quarter expectations, Scholastic is affirming its fiscal 2023 guidance for Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the accompanying tables) of $195 million to $205 million and revenue growth of 8% to 10%.

