'Reality check' selloff sends Nasdaq down 3%+, Dow lower by 700+ points; S&P 500 drops 2.5%

Worries about the future of Federal Reserve policy intensified on Thursday, fueling a substantial selloff on Wall Street. This was exacerbated by weaker-than-expected economic data, including retail sales stats that pointed to a sluggish start to the holiday shopping season.

The Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) finished -3.2%, the S&P 500 (SP500) ended -2.5% and the Dow (DJI) closed -2.3%. With the decline, the S&P 500 closed below 3,900 for the first time since Nov. 9.

The Nasdaq led the retreat, falling by 360.36 points to close at 10,810.53. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones shed 764.13 points to finish at 33,202.22. The S&P ended the session at 3,895.75, a slide of 99.57 points.

All 11 S&P sectors ended in the red, including deeper-than-3% declines in Communication Services, Info Tech and Materials. Energy held up better than most of the other segments, ending lower by about 0.5%.

"The markets are currently getting a reality check. Yesterday’s Fed press conference made clear that the number one priority is to get inflation back to normal," BN Capital's Leo Nelissen told Seeking Alpha.

Nelissen added that recent data from regional manufacturing indices "confirmed that hiking into (severe) economic weakness is a real possibility. This is toxic for investor sentiment and likely to keep the S&P 500 rangebound for a while."

Shares dipped late in Wednesday's session after the Federal Reserve announced its latest interest rate decision. The central bank raised rates by 50 basis points, as expected, but investors were alarmed by the Fed's projections for the future of interest rates, which pointed to a higher terminal rate than most had previously predicted.

The downward pressure persisted into Thursday's session as investors continued to grapple with the implications of the Fed's outlook. At the same time, both the Bank of England and European Central Bank raised their key rates by 50 basis points.

On the economic front, investors also digested a disappointing retail sales report. The figure slipped 0.6% in November compared to the 0.2% drop that economists had expected. Core sales also fell, surprising experts, who had projected an increase.

At the same time, the Philly Fed Outlook index and Empire State manufacturing survey data both came in below expectations, with both posting a negative reading for December.

Turning to the labor market, weekly jobless claims fell 20K in the most recent report, dropping to a level of 211K. This was below the 230K that was expected.

Looking to the bond market, yields had a downward bias. with the 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) dropped 6 basis points to 3.45% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) ticked down a basis point to 4.24%.