Adobe Non-GAAP EPS of $3.60 beats by $0.10, revenue of $4.53B in-line
Dec. 15, 2022 4:07 PM ETAdobe Inc. (ADBE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor20 Comments
- Adobe press release (NASDAQ:ADBE): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.60 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $4.53B (+10.2% Y/Y) in-line.
- GAAP operating income in the fourth quarter was $1.51 billion and non-GAAP operating income was $2.02 billion. GAAP net income was $1.18 billion and non-GAAP net income was $1.68 billion.
- Record cash flows from operations were $2.33 billion.
- Remaining Performance Obligations exiting the quarter were $15.19 billion.
- Adobe repurchased approximately 5.0 million shares during the quarter.
- Digital Media segment revenue was $3.30 billion, which represents 10 percent year-over-year growth or 14 percent in constant currency. Creative revenue grew to $2.68 billion, representing 8 percent year-over-year growth or 13 percent in constant currency. Document Cloud revenue was $619 million, representing 16 percent year-over-year growth or 19 percent in constant currency.
- Net new Digital Media Annualized Recurring Revenue was $576 million, exiting the quarter with Digital Media ARR of $13.97 billion. Creative ARR grew to $11.60 billion and Document Cloud ARR grew to $2.37 billion.
- Digital Experience segment revenue was $1.15 billion, representing 14 percent year-over-year growth or 16 percent in constant currency. Digital Experience subscription revenue was $1.01 billion, representing 14 percent year-over-year growth or 16 percent in constant currency.
- 2023 Outlook: Total revenue $19.1 billion to $19.3 billion vs. consensus of $19.40B; Digital Media net new ARR ~$1.65 billion; Digital Media segment revenue $13.9 billion to $14.0 billion; Digital Experience segment revenue $4.925 billion to $5.025 billion; Digital Experience subscription revenue $4.375 billion to $4.425 billion; non-GAAP Tax rate ~18.5%; Non-GAAP EPS of Non-GAAP: $15.15 to $15.45 vs. consensus of $15.35.
- Shares +1.13%.
