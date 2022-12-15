Shoe Carnival declares $0.09 dividend
- Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) declares $0.09/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 1.65%
- Company Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program for up to $50 million of its outstanding common stock, effective January 1, 2023. In addition, its Board of Directors approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid on January 23, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 9, 2023.
- Payable Jan. 23; for shareholders of record Jan. 9; ex-div Jan. 6.
