Shoe Carnival declares $0.09 dividend

Dec. 15, 2022 4:58 PM ETShoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) declares $0.09/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
  • Forward yield 1.65%
  • Company Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program for up to $50 million of its outstanding common stock, effective January 1, 2023. In addition, its Board of Directors approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid on January 23, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 9, 2023.
  • Payable Jan. 23; for shareholders of record Jan. 9; ex-div Jan. 6.
  • See SCVL Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.

Comments

