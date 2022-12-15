Credit Acceptance completes $200M asset-backed financing
Dec. 15, 2022
- Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) completed a $200M asset-backed non-recourse secured financing that will be used to repay outstanding debt and for general corporate purposes, it said Thursday.
- In connection with the transaction, the auto lender contributed ~$250.1M of loans to a wholly owned special purpose entity that will pledge the loans to an institutional lender under a loan and security agreement.
- The financing will bear interest at the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus 2.35% and will revolve for 36 months after which it will amortize based upon the cash flow on the contributed loans.
- Credit Acceptance (CACC) will receive 4.0% of the cash flows related to the underlying consumer loans to cover servicing expenses. The remaining 96.0%, less amounts due to dealers for payments of dealer holdback, will be used to pay principal and interest to the institutional lender as well as the ongoing costs of the financing.
- Last month, Credit Acceptance (CACC) completed a $389.9M asset-backed non-recourse secured financing.
