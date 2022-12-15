Red Cat Holdings GAAP EPS of -$0.12 misses by $0.08, revenue of $1.53M misses by $2.07M
- Red Cat Holdings press release (NASDAQ:RCAT): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.12 misses by $0.08.
- Revenue of $1.53M (-17.7% Y/Y) misses by $2.07M.
- Year-to-date revenues of $4.6 million compared to prior year revenues of $3.3 million, representing growth of more than 40%
- Cash and Investment balances of $32.9 million at October 31, 2022
- Inventory, including prepayments of $3.7 million, totaled $10.3 million at October 31, 2022, which fully address lingering supply chain challenges and positions Company to promptly deliver on Enterprise orders
- Expansion of manufacturing facility at Teal expected to be completed in fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and will double production capacity.
- Shares +3.6%.
