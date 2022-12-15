Red Cat Holdings GAAP EPS of -$0.12 misses by $0.08, revenue of $1.53M misses by $2.07M

Dec. 15, 2022 4:18 PM ETRed Cat Holdings, Inc. (RCAT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Red Cat Holdings press release (NASDAQ:RCAT): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.12 misses by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $1.53M (-17.7% Y/Y) misses by $2.07M.
  • Year-to-date revenues of $4.6 million compared to prior year revenues of $3.3 million, representing growth of more than 40%
  • Cash and Investment balances of $32.9 million at October 31, 2022
  • Inventory, including prepayments of $3.7 million, totaled $10.3 million at October 31, 2022, which fully address lingering supply chain challenges and positions Company to promptly deliver on Enterprise orders
  • Expansion of manufacturing facility at Teal expected to be completed in fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and will double production capacity.
  • Shares +3.6%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.