Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) announced a $50M share repurchase program to supplant its existing program after Thursday's market close.

“We are very proud of our history of providing shareholder return through dividends and share repurchases. With this final dividend for our fiscal year 2022, we will have returned to shareholders over $40M in fiscal 2022 and over $275M to shareholders during the last decade,” CEO Mark Worden said. “As we plan for fiscal 2023, we are committed to growing in size and scale and increasing our shareholder value.”

Shares of the Indiana-based footwear retailer rose 3.2% in extended trading on light volume. The program will be pursued through December 2023.

