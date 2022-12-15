Novavax sheds 34% day after announcing public stock offering, supply agreement change

Dec. 15, 2022 4:20 PM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor10 Comments

  • Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had one of its worst days ever losing 34% on Thursday in the aftermath of two pieces of negative news that broke after Wednesday's closing bell.
  • The vaccine maker was hit by the double whammy of announcing a $125M public offering of common stock and revealing that the UK was cutting in half a supply agreement for COVID shots.
  • On Wednesday, Novavax (NVAX) also reaffirmed its fiscal 2022 revenue guidance of ~$2B. Consensus is $2.01B.
  • Earlier in the year, Novavax (NVAX) projected revenue of $2B-$2.3B.

