LPL Financial advisory, brokerage assets in November up 4.5% sequentially

Dec. 15, 2022

LPL Financial sign logo on the modern office building of LPL Financial Holdings Inc company

Michael Vi

  • LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) said Thursday total advisory and brokerage assets at the end of November were $1.14T, up 4.5% from October-end and down 3% Y/Y.
  • Net new assets were $5.6B vs. $4B in October and $6.9B in November 2021. This translates to a 6.2% annualized growth rate.
  • Total new assets included $0.2B of brokerage assets from People's United that onboarded last month.
  • Total client cash balances at November-end were $62.5B, down 4.1% sequentially, while net buying was $9.4B vs. $7.7B in October.

