Adobe shares climb almost 6% on strong outlook, earnings results

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares climbed almost 6% in after-hours trading Thursday as the digital media technology company gave an upbeat business outlook and reported better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter results.

Adobe (ADBE) said that for its fiscal first quarter, it expects to earn between $3.65 and $3.70 a share, excluding one-time items, on revenue of $4.6B to $4.64B. The company also said it expects digital media revenue for the quarter to be in a range of $3.35B to $3.38B, and digital experience revenue to be between $1.16B and $1.18B.

Digital experience subscription revenue is also forecast to be in a range of $1.02B to $1.045B.

Along with that outlook, Adobe (ADBE) reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings, excluding one-time items, of $3.60 a share, on revenue of $4.53B. Wall Street analysts had forecast Adobe to earn $3.50 a share, excluding one-time items, on $4.53B in sales.

Adobe (ADBE) has come under scrutiny since September, when it said it would acquire collaboration design platform technology company Figma, in a half-cash, half-stock deal worth $20B. In November, the deal was reported to be the subject of a second, in-depth antitrust review by the U.S. Department of Justice.