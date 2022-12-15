Urstadt Biddle Properties FFO of $0.39 in-line, revenue of $36.06M beats by $0.67M

Dec. 15, 2022 4:28 PM ETUrstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA)UBPBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Urstadt Biddle Properties press release (NYSE:UBA): Q4 FFO of $0.39 in-line.
  • Revenue of $36.06M (+5.9% Y/Y) beats by $0.67M.
  • 93.0% of our consolidated portfolio gross leasable area (“GLA”) was leased at October 31, 2022, an increase of 1.1% from the end of fiscal 2021.
  • 2.0% average increase in base rental rates on 108,300 square feet of lease renewals signed in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • On October 14, 2022, the company paid a $0.2375 per share quarterly cash dividend on our Class A Common Stock and a $0.2145 per share quarterly cash dividend on our Common Stock.
  • $15.0 million of cash and cash equivalents currently on our balance sheet.
  • $94 million currently available on our unsecured revolving credit facility.
  • No mortgage debt maturing until 2024.

