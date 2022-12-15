Pluri prices private placement
Dec. 15, 2022 4:28 PM ETPluri Inc. (PLUR)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) on Thursday after the bell announced it signed securities purchase agreements with domestic and non-U.S. investors for the sale of 7.9 million of the company’s common shares at $1.03 per share, totaling about $8.2 million.
- On December 13, 2022, the company executed securities purchase agreements to sell up to 5,579,883 shares and warrants.
- On December 14, 2022, the company executed securities purchase agreements to sell up to 2,068,517 shares and warrants.
- On December 15, 2022, the company executed securities purchase agreements to sell up to 237,500 shares and warrants.
- to purchase up to 237,500 of the Company’s common shares, with an exercise price of $1.06 per share and a term of three years.
- In addition, CEO Yaky Yanay has committed to forgo $375,000 of his annual cash salary for the next twelve months in return for equity grants issuable under the company’s existing equity compensation plans.
- The offerings are expected to close by January 31, 2023.
