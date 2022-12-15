Why did TAL Education stock jump today? The 2022 rally still has legs

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) jumped 8.85% on a strong day for Chinese education stocks in general.

Seeking Alpha Contributor LD Investments thinks TAL Education (TAL) is showing early signs of recovery after China's Double Reduction policy decimated the company's bread-and-butter K-12 private tutoring business last year. Looking ahead, the company is said to have a number of strategic business initiatives in place.

Shares of TAL Education group hit a new 52-week high of $7.20 earlier in the session. For the year, the education stock is up more than 50%.

Even afetr the 2022 rally, the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on TAL is still flashing Buy and the quant score is the fourth highest in the education services sector.