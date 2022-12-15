Synchrony names Jeffrey Naylor to succeed Margaret Keane as chair in April

Dec. 15, 2022

  • Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Executive Chair Margaret Keane plans to retire effective April 3, 2023, the consumer finance company said Thursday. Jeffrey Naylor, who has been the board's lead independent director since April 2021, will become the new chair.
  • Naylor has been a member of Synchrony's (SYF) board since 2014. He's had significant experience in the retail sector, including as former chief financial officer and chief administrative officer at TJX Companies and as SVP and chief financial officer at Big Lots.
  • Keane had been Synchrony's (SYF) CEO from 2015 to April 2021, when Brian Doubles transitioned to the role.
  • In October, SA contributor Gary Gambino said he sees the stock as cheap even if loan losses increase. In November, SYF's delinquency rate and net charge-off rates both increased.

