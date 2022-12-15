Netlist gains amid Markman ruling in Samsung patent fight
- Netlist (OTCQB:NLST) jumped 25% amid a Markman ruling on Thursday morning in a patent fight with Samsung.
- Netlist plunged 40% over two days in October after after the Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) '912 IPR patent trial was instituted. The Patent Trial and Appeal board ruled that there's a reasonable likelihood that Samsung will be able to establish that claim 16 of the '912 patent is invalid.
- Netlist (OTCQB:NLST) also plummeted 31% on July 13 after a motion to stay was granted and a motion to amend infringement claims was denied in the company's patent suit with Google (GOOGL).
