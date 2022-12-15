Parks! America GAAP EPS of $0.01, revenue of $3.07M

Dec. 15, 2022
  • Parks! America press release (OTCQB:PRKA): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.01.
  • Revenue of $3.07M (-6.7% Y/Y).
  • The Company had working capital of $4.67 million as of October 2, 2022, compared to $5.70 million as of October 3, 2021.
  • The Company had total debt of $4.96 million as of October 2, 2022, compared to $5.66 million as of October 3, 2021.
  • The Company’s debt-to-equity ratio was 0.32 to 1.0 as of October 2, 2022, compared to 0.39 to 1.0 as of October 3, 2021.

