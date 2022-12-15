Parks! America GAAP EPS of $0.01, revenue of $3.07M
Dec. 15, 2022 4:36 PM ETParks! America, Inc. (PRKA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Parks! America press release (OTCQB:PRKA): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.01.
- Revenue of $3.07M (-6.7% Y/Y).
- The Company had working capital of $4.67 million as of October 2, 2022, compared to $5.70 million as of October 3, 2021.
- The Company had total debt of $4.96 million as of October 2, 2022, compared to $5.66 million as of October 3, 2021.
- The Company’s debt-to-equity ratio was 0.32 to 1.0 as of October 2, 2022, compared to 0.39 to 1.0 as of October 3, 2021.
