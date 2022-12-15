Snail reports Q3 results

Dec. 15, 2022 4:40 PM ETSnail, Inc. (SNAL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Snail press release (NASDAQ:SNAL): Q3 Revenue of $15.6M (-36.1% Y/Y).
  • Net income of $12.71M
  • Net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $1.5 million compared to net income of $3.8 million in the prior year period due to the reduced sales of ARK, static licensing fees, and increased general and administrative costs.
  • Bookings for the three months ended September 30, 2022, decreased by $6.9 million, or 37.9%, to $11.3 million, compared to the prior year period, primarily as a result of a decline in ARK-related revenues.
  • EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was a loss of $1.5 million compared to a gain of $4.6 million in the prior year period.
  • As of September 30, 2022, cash was $9.0 million. This cash balance does not reflect the net proceeds from IPO of approximately $12.0 million, which occurred on November 9, 2022.

