U.S. Steel stock ticks higher after the bell on upbeat Q4 earnings guidance

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) stock ticked 3% higher postmarket on Thursday after the steelmaker issued better-than-expected Q4 earnings guidance, helped by improving U.S. commercial demand and higher scrap prices this month.

The company expects Q4 adj. EPS of $0.58-$0.63 vs. consensus estimate of $0.40.

Q4 adj. EBITDA is projected to be ~$375M vs. $1.73B in Q4 2021. Guidance includes impact of a one-time non-cash adjustment of ~$20M.

"Flat-rolled customer inquiries are accelerating and spot steel selling prices are improving. We remain on-track to deliver our second-best FY with continued execution of our strategy and $150M of direct returns to stockholders expected in the quarter," said U.S. Steel (X) CEO David Burritt.

Flat-rolled segment's adj. EBITDA is expected to be lower sequentially amid lower shipments due to continued customer de-stocking and seasonal demand factors.

Mini Mill segment's adj. EBITDA is expected to be negative in Q4, hurt by significantly reduced average selling prices and consumption of high-cost raw materials procured at the onset of the Ukraine war.

U.S. Steel (X) expects to complete additional ~$150M of stock buybacks in Q4 under its existing $500M repurchase program.