D.R. Horton buys homebuilder in northwest Arkansas for ~$107M
Dec. 15, 2022 4:47 PM ETD.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) acquired Riggins Custom Homes, a homebuilder in northwest Arkansas for an expected price of $107M, bringing DHI ~3,000 lots, 170 homes in inventory and 173 homes in sales order backlog.
- For the trailing 12 months ended Nov. 30, 2022, Riggins closed 153 homes for $48M in revenue with an average home size of ~1,925 square feet and an average sales price of $313,600.
- D.R. Horton (DHI) plans to combine the Riggins operations with its current platform in northwest Arkansas.
- Redfin predicts that U.S. home sales in 2023 will drop to their lowest level since 2011.
