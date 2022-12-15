D.R. Horton buys homebuilder in northwest Arkansas for ~$107M

Dec. 15, 2022 4:47 PM ETD.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

  • D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) acquired Riggins Custom Homes, a homebuilder in northwest Arkansas for an expected price of $107M, bringing DHI ~3,000 lots, 170 homes in inventory and 173 homes in sales order backlog.
  • For the trailing 12 months ended Nov. 30, 2022, Riggins closed 153 homes for $48M in revenue with an average home size of ~1,925 square feet and an average sales price of $313,600.
  • D.R. Horton (DHI) plans to combine the Riggins operations with its current platform in northwest Arkansas.
