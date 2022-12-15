Guardant Health falls 39% on results from trial of colorectal cancer blood test
Dec. 15, 2022
- Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) tumbled 39% in after-hours trading Thursday after releasing results from a pivotal study of its blood test for colorectal cancer in average-risk adults.
- Trial results showed the test demonstrated 83% sensitivity and 90% specificity. The former reflects the ability of a test to make a positive result (true positive) without false negative results, while the latter is the ability to make a negative result (true negative) without false positives.
- The higher the numbers for both measures the more accurate the test is considered.
- The company noted that the results surpass the performance criteria established by CMS for reimbursement.
- Guardant Health (GH) said that it is eying a premarket approval submission to the US FDA in Q1 2023.
- In light of the results, Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), which markets Cologuard, a stool-based DNA test to detect biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer, is up 27%.
