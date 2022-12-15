Why did Roblox shares sink nearly 16%? You can blame a strong dollar
- Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) shares plunged almost 16% Thursday as Wall Street showed what it thought about the gaming platform company's November business update.
- The main issues affecting Roblox (RBLX) appeared to be the impact of a strong U.S. dollar on its November bookings. Roblox (RBLX) said bookings rose from year ago, to end the month in a range of $222M to $225M, but that growth was cut by 4% and 5% from a year ago due to the strength of the U.S. dollar against currencies such as the euro and British pound.
- Roblox (RBLX) also said its average daily bookings per user was between $3.92 and $3.97, or down 5% to 7& from a year ago.
- Volume in Roblox (RBLX) was more than twice its daily average of 17.4M shares exchanged, as almost 39M shares of Roblox (RBLX) stock had been traded by the end of Thursday's market session.
- In late November, Roblox (RBLX) reportedly hired long-time Apple (AAPL) executive John Stauffer as its vice president of engineering.
