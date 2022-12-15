Wheels Up stock surges as CEO scoops up shares
Dec. 15, 2022
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) stock moved higher in after hours trading on Thursday after an SEC filing revealed the purchase of 400K shares by its CEO.
According to a Form-4 filing, CEO Kenneth Dichter purchased 247,673 shares at an average price of $1.15 on Wednesday and 152,327 shares at an average price of $1.13 on Thursday. The purchases bring his total stake to 14,851,599 shares.
Shares of the New York-based company shot up 9% shortly after the disclosure before moderating gains into the extended session.
