Hain Celestial divests Westbrae Natural brand to Bush Brothers
Dec. 15, 2022 5:01 PM ETThe Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) said Thursday it divested its Westbrae Natural brand to food processing firm Bush Brothers.
- Details were not disclosed.
- "The divestiture of this non-strategic brand simplifies our North America portfolio, while improving our future growth profile, margins and cash flow. The transaction allows us to focus more resources on driving distribution and expanding innovation on priority brands," said Hain (HAIN) CEO Mark Schiller.
- Evercore ISI turned cautious on Hain (HAIN) earlier this month after the firm announced that Schiller would be stepping down.
