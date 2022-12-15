AST SpaceMobile, NASA ink deal aimed at improving spaceflight safety
Dec. 15, 2022
- AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) said Thursday its unit AST & Science and NASA recently signed a deal to collaborate on maintaining and improving safety in space.
- The Space Act Agreement formalizes existing cooperation to protect assets in low Earth orbit.
- The deal formalizes prompt and open sharing of information between AST (ASTS) and NASA, defining responsibilities and procedures for flight safety coordination.
- AST (ASTS) will collaborate with NASA's Conjunction Assessment Risk Analysis program to generate better flight safety preparedness.
- Shares of AST (ASTS), which ended 3% lower on Thursday, rose 3.9% after hours.
