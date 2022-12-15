Raytheon awarded $619M modification contract by U.S. government

Dec. 15, 2022 5:26 PM ETFMS, RTXBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Raytheon Technologies (RTX) was awarded a $619.07M modification to a previously awarded contract to procure long-lead materials, parts and components for Lot 17 F135 propulsion systems in support of the F-35 Lighting II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense partners, and Foreign Military Sales customers.
  • Additionally, the modification adds scope for the production and delivery of four F135-PW-600 propulsion systems in support of Lots 15 and 16 F-35 Lighting II Joint Strike Fighter for non-U.S. DOD partners and FMS customers, as well as provides for integration efforts for an FMS customer into the Joint Strike Fighter program, the DoD said.
  • Work is expected to be completed in October 2030.
  • The Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity.

