The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday voted to reissue a certificate for the Spire STL Pipeline on a permanent basis, citing the importance of the natural gas pipeline in the Eastern Missouri region.

"There was substantial evidence in the record to confirm that the Pipeline has delivered strong performance, reduced costs and improved natural gas reliability across the St. Louis region – even during severe weather challenges like Winter Storm Uri in 2021," president of the Spire STL Pipeline Scott Smith said in a statement.

The gas pipeline, which caters to at least 650,000 homes in St. Louis, was running on a temporary certificate from the commission since Dec. 3, 2021.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit had vacated the originally issued certificate by FERC last December.

The DC circuit favored the Enviromental Defense Fund, which scrutinized the commission's decision for issuing the certificate, and said FERC had not examined the project and its market need thoroughly.