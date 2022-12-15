B&G Foods to sell Back to Nature snack brand to Barilla America

Dec. 15, 2022 5:30 PM ETB&G Foods, Inc. (BGS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment

Kraft Foods North America Acquires "Back To Nature"

Tim Boyle/Getty Images News

  • B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) said Thursday it will sell the Back to Nature snack brand to pasta producer Barilla America. Terms were not disclosed.
  • Net proceeds will be used to repay long-term debt.
  • "Our decision to sell Back to Nature is part of a broader effort to focus our portfolio on businesses that are core to our long-term strategy as we transition to a business unit structure," said B&G (BGS) CEO Casey Keller.
  • The firm expects the sale to close in Q1 2023.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.