B&G Foods to sell Back to Nature snack brand to Barilla America
Dec. 15, 2022 B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS)
- B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) said Thursday it will sell the Back to Nature snack brand to pasta producer Barilla America. Terms were not disclosed.
- Net proceeds will be used to repay long-term debt.
- "Our decision to sell Back to Nature is part of a broader effort to focus our portfolio on businesses that are core to our long-term strategy as we transition to a business unit structure," said B&G (BGS) CEO Casey Keller.
- The firm expects the sale to close in Q1 2023.
