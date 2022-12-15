Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) on Thursday said it expects fourth quarter earnings per share in the range of $3.34 to $3.38 and adjusted EPS of $4.10 to $4.14 per diluted share.

However, the Indiana-based company warned that Q4 profitability from its steel operations is expected to be significantly lower than sequential Q3, based on seasonally lower shipments and metal spread compression.

The company said it has repurchased $338 million, or two percent, of its common stock in Q4 till date.

Q4 will include performance-based special compensation of $24 million, and costs of approximately $167 million associated with startup of the Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Division, STLD said.

It also expects to realize a benefit of about $17 million in Q4 related to state and federal prior year return to provision reconciliations.

The company believes flat roll steel prices have bottomed and expects them to increase into 2023.

Q4 earnings from its metals recycling operations are expected to "moderately improve" versus third quarter results, while earnings from its steel fabrication operations are expected to be strong.