US early-stage homebuying demand starts to improve as mortgage rates decline

Early-stage homebuying demand is starting to improve as mortgage rates steadily decline, a new report from real estate brokerage Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) showed.

Redfin's Homebuyer Demand Index - a measure of home-tour requests and other services from Redfin agents - is up 10% and mortgage-purchase applications increased 14% from October-end, when both metrics bottomed out.

But demand and purchase applications are still down sharply Y/Y, Redfin noted. Pending home sales are down more than 30% Y/Y and homes are selling at their slowest pace in nearly two years.

U.S. median home-sale price rose 1.4% Y/Y - the slowest growth rate since the start of the pandemic.

"Slowing inflation and the hope of the Federal Reserve easing rate hikes in the new year are likely to bring mortgage rates down further and improve homebuying demand," said Redfin deputy chief economist Taylor Marr.

"But don't call it a comeback or even a recovery yet; demand is still way down from its peak," he cautioned.

Home prices fell Y/Y in 15 of the 50 most populous U.S. metros vs. in 11 of the 50 a week earlier.