Dec. 16, 2022 1:01 AM ETBionomics Limited (BNOX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) has appointed Spyridon "Spyros" Papapetropoulos, M.D. as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective 5 January 2023.
- Spyros, most recently served as the Chief Medical Officer of Vigil Neuroscience Inc, a Nasdaq-listed biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of neuroimmune targeted therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.
- Errol B. De Souza, Ph.D., who has been serving as Bionomics' Executive Chairman since November 2018, will continue in his role through 31 December 2022 to ensure a seamless transition, and will resume the role of Non-Executive Chairman of the board effective 1 January 2023.
- In consequence of the timing of the appointment and transition arrangements, Dr. De Souza will continue to be entitled to compensation arrangements in line with those under his existing employment contract until 30 June 2023.
