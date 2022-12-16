Raytheon Technologies awarded $619.07M Navy contract modification
Dec. 16, 2022 1:13 AM ETRaytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) was awarded a $619.07M firm-fixed-price, fixed-price incentive, cost reimbursable modification to a previously awarded contract.
- The modification adds scope to procure long-lead materials, parts and components for Lot 17 F135 propulsion systems in support of the F-35 Lighting II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense, or DOD, partners, and Foreign Military Sales, or FMS, customers.
- Additionally, this modification adds scope for the production and delivery of four F135-PW-600 propulsion systems in support of Lots 15 and 16 F-35 Lighting II Joint Strike Fighter for non-U.S. DOD partners and FMS customers, as well as provides for integration efforts for an FMS customer into the Joint Strike Fighter program.
- Work is expected to be completed in October 2030.
- FY22 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $101.29M; FY22 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $44.08M; FMS customer funds in the amount of $339.13M and non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $134.57M will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.
- The Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity.
Comments