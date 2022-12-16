Eiger BioPharmaceuticals CEO David Cory resigns, David Apelian named Interim CEO
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) on Thursday notifies that David Cory has resigned as President, CEO and member of the board, effective immediately.
- David Apelian, Senior Clinical Advisor and member of the board, has been named as interim CEO and will also continue to serve on the company's board.
- A search for permanent CEO is underway.
- Apelian has 23 years of clinical development and regulatory experience with large pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, including nearly six years in senior management, advisory and Board roles at Eiger.
