Eiger BioPharmaceuticals CEO David Cory resigns, David Apelian named Interim CEO

Dec. 16, 2022 1:18 AM ETEiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (EIGR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) on Thursday notifies that David Cory has resigned as President, CEO and member of the board, effective immediately.
  • David Apelian, Senior Clinical Advisor and member of the board, has been named as interim CEO and will also continue to serve on the company's board.
  • A search for permanent CEO is underway.
  • Apelian has 23 years of clinical development and regulatory experience with large pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, including nearly six years in senior management, advisory and Board roles at Eiger. 

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.