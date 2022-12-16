November UK retail sales drop 0.4%, missing consensus

Retail sales in the UK decreased 0.4% m/m in November of 2022, vs. +0.3% consensus.

October showed an increase of 0.6% closer to 0.5% forecast. Higher October reading was a bounce effect after September activity which was impacted by the national holiday in observance of the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.

The monthly figure reflects change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level.

Non-store retailing (predominantly online retailers) sales volumes fell by 2.8% in November 2022, continuing a downward trend seen since early 2021, as the wider economy reopened and people could return to shopping in store.

Automotive fuel sales volumes fell by 1.7% in November 2022, following a rise of 3.2% in October.

Non-food stores sales volumes fell by 0.6% in November 2022.

Food store sales volumes rose by 0.9% in November 2022 with anecdotal evidence from retailers suggesting that customers stocked up early for Christmas.

