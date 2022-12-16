Asia-Pacific markets lower as central banks plough on with rate hikes

Dec. 16, 2022 2:13 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Japan -1.87%. Japan Jibun preliminary (flash) manufacturing PMI for December 48.8 (prior 49.0).

China -0.22%.

Hong Kong +0.56%.

Australia -0.78%. Australian preliminary December PMI: Manufacturing 50.4 (prior 51.3), services 46.9 (47.6).

India -0.26%.

Overnight on Wallstreet, major stock indices take it on the chin today. Weaker than expected data/hawkish Fed hurt. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell -764.15 or -2.25% to 33202.23. The S&P 500 fell -99.59 points or -2.49% to 3895.74. The Nasdaq Composite fell -360.35 points or -3.23% to 10810.54.

Singapore non oil exports fall 9.2% m/m and fall 14.6% y/y. Singapore exports data shows worse is to come, Oxford Economics says.

New Zealand November Manufacturing PMI 47.4 (prior 49.3).

Gold fell against the rising dollar, dropping 1.7% to sit at $1,777 an ounce in Asia. Oil gave back some recent gains with Brent crude futures down 1.8% overnight and steady on Friday at $80.94 a barrel.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.10%; S&P 500 +0.11%; Nasdaq +0.16%.

