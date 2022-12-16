Aptiv name veteran Benjamin Lyon as technology chief
- Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) announced that Benjamin Lyon has been appointed senior VP and CTO.
- Benjamin succeeds Glen De Vos, who is transitioning to the role of senior VP, transformation and special programs.
- Benjamin has served in a variety of senior engineering roles where he led the development and commercialization of numerous disruptive technologies. At Apple, he spent over two decades developing and productizing sensors, displays, high performance compute, and safety / security critical technologies for scale.
- As CTO, Benjamin will drive the company's long-term technology roadmap and guide Aptiv's global engineering organization to strengthen its tools and processes, enhance its skills, and recruit and develop world-class engineering talent.
