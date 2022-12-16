AAR (NYSE:AIR) partners with Ontic by signing a military customer support distribution contract extension and a new long-term global commercial distribution agreement.

Under the military customer support distribution contract extension, the company will continue to provide supply chain solutions, including warehousing, logistics, and supply chain management, for Ontic’s Cheltenham MRO.

This comprehensive supply chain agreement primarily focuses on Western and European platforms and serves F-15, F-16, Hawk, and Sea King aircraft, which are experiencing an increased operational tempo.

AAR will also become Ontic’s global exclusive OEM product distributor for the Twin Commander and Metro Merlin airframes. This new agreement increases product offerings for commercial customers and provides Ontic’s customer base with lead time compression and elevated service levels.