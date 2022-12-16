Tempo GAAP EPS of -$7.59, revenue of $2.4M; updates FY22 and FY23 guidance

Dec. 16, 2022 2:50 AM ETTempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (TMPO), TMPOWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Tempo press release (NASDAQ:TMPO): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$7.59.
  • Revenue of $2.4M (-55.6% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA improved to a $3.8M loss from a $7.5M loss in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Updates its guidance for anticipated annual 2022 and 2023 results: For the quarter ending December 31, 2022, revenue is expected to be between $2.3 million and $2.9 million. For the full year 2022, revenue is anticipated to be between $11.4 million and $12.0 million.
  • For the quarter ending December 31, 2022, Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between a $2.8 million loss and a $3.8 million loss. For the full year of 2022 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between a $20.6 million loss and a $21.6 million loss.
  • FY23 outlook: For the full year ending December 31, 2023, revenue is anticipated to be between $14.0 million and $17.0 million.
  • For the full year ending December 31, 2023, Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between a $6.5 million loss and a $8.5 million loss, representing an improvement from the forecasted range for the full year ending December 31, 2022.

