Hormel Foods makes minority investment in Garudafood
Dec. 16, 2022 2:54 AM ETHormel Foods Corporation (HRL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) has acquired a minority stake in PT Garudafood Putra Putri Jaya, one of the largest food and beverage companies in Indonesia.
- "This strategic investment enhances our partnership with Garudafood, which has been instrumental in helping us expand our business into Indonesia and Southeast Asia. Garudafood is a market leader, with strong and reputable brands, local expertise and a best-in-class distribution network. We look forward to accelerating our presence in these high-growth geographies and the snacking and entertaining category as we further leverage the strengths and capabilities of both companies." said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and CEO.
