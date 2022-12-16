Ophir Gold upsizes private placement to $2.05M

Dec. 16, 2022 3:00 AM ETKPZIFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Ophir Gold (OTCQB:KPZIFhas increased the size of its non-brokered private placement to the issuance of up to 15,.5M units at a price of $0.10 per unit and up to 3.33M flow-through units at a price of $0.15 per FT uni.
  • Aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2.05M.
  • Each unit shall be comprised of one common share in the capital of the company and one common share purchase warrant of the company.
  • Closing of the offering is subject to certain conditions including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

