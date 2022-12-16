Novavax prices $65M stock offering and $150M debt offering
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) has priced an underwritten public offering to sell 6.5M shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $10.00/share, or $65M worth of shares of its common stock.
- Underwriters are granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 975,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price.
- Offering is expected to close on December 20, 2022.
- Concurrently with the pricing of the common stock, Novavax also priced its previously announced offering of $150M aggregate principal amount of its 5.00% convertible senior notes due 2027.
- Initial purchasers are granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $25.25M aggregate principal amount of the notes.
- The notes will be convertible at an initial conversion rate of 80.0000 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes (equivalent to an initial conversion price of $12.50 per share, which represents a conversion premium of 25% of the public offering price in the concurrent common stock offering).
- Offering of the notes is expected to close on December 20, 2022.
- The common stock offering is not contingent upon the consummation of the concurrent offering of the notes, and the concurrent offering of the notes is not contingent upon the consummation of the common stock offering.
- Net proceeds from the common stock offering will be ~$60.7M (or ~$69.8M if the underwriters in that offering exercise in full their option to purchase additional shares).
- Novavax may use the net proceeds from the common stock offering and, if consummated, the concurrent offering of the notes, for general corporate purposes, among other purposes.
- Earlier, Novavax falls 11% on plan to sell up to $125M of shares, amending of UK supply agreement.
