Mullen Group divests additional non-core assets
Dec. 16, 2022 3:12 AM ETMullen Group Ltd. (MLLGF), MTL:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Mullen Group (OTCPK:MLLGF) announced the closing of an additional purchase and sale agreement with a third party whereby Mullen Group agreed to the sale of real property that includes an operating terminal and associated lands consisting of 4.5 acres in Surrey, British Columbia.
- Tenold Transportation currently operates out of the Terminal, however, will be moving to a more fit for purpose facility in Abbotsford, British Columbia.
- We have divested ~$50M of non-core assets this year. We will be close to our target of virtually no bank debt by year end 2022.
