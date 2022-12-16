Vext Science acquires Ohio operations for $12.5M

Dec. 16, 2022 3:18 AM ETVext Science, Inc. (VEXTF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Vext Science (OTCQX:VEXTF) to acquire Appalachian Pharm Processing, an Ohio limited liability company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliated companies for total consideration of ~$12.5M, with $11M paid in cash or promissory notes and $1.5M, through the issuance of common shares of Vext.
  • Concurrently with the execution of the purchase agreements, the company entered into a loan agreement with an Ohio-based lender for an aggregate loan commitment of $10M.
  • The Ohio Loan bears interest at an initial rate equal to the 5-year treasury rate + 5.00%, subject to a floor rate of 7.50%, and is secured against all of Vext's assets in the State of Ohio and certain assets in the State of Arizona.

