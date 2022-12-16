Manchester United and TeamViewer AG reach agreement on future partnership
Dec. 16, 2022 3:25 AM ETTeamViewer AG (TMVWF), MANUBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- After a period of collaborative, private discussions over the past months, Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) and TeamViewer AG (OTCPK:TMVWF) have reached a mutually-beneficial agreement under which Manchester United shall have the option to buy back the rights to the club’s shirt front sponsorship.
- Having agreed its partnership with TeamViewer at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Manchester United will be taking the opportunity to commence a focused sales process for a new shirt front partner in a normalised market.
- Since July 2021, TeamViewer has benefitted from unparalleled global exposure as the most talked-about shirt front partner in world football, following the most visible launch for a football club partner in the digital era.
- TeamViewer’s financial commitments to Manchester United remain unchanged whilst they remain the club’s shirt front partner, after which their financial commitments will reflect their status as a global partner.
