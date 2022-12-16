French services sector downturn deepens adding to signs of a recession

Dec. 16, 2022 3:35 AM ETEWQ, FLFRBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • The S&P Global France Services PMI fell further to 48.1 in December of 2022 from 49.3 in November, worse than market expectations of 49.1, a flash estimate showed.
  • The latest reading pointed to the second consecutive month of contraction in the country's services sector and at the steepest pace since February of 2021.
  • Both output and new orders continued to decline, attributed to generally weak underlying demand conditions, with clients reportedly cutting back spending or postponing orders.
  • On the price front, there was a fractional drop in cost pressures at services companies, leading the overall rate of input price inflation to remain unchanged since November.
  • The flash December composite PMI, which comprises both the services and manufacturing sectors, fell to a 22-month low of 48.0 from a final November figure of 48.7 and below a forecast for 48.9.
  • The flash December PMI figure for the French manufacturing sector rose to 48.9 a final November figure of 48.3, beating forecast for 48.2.
  • ETFs: EWQ, FLFR.

