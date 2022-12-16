Germany private sector contraction eases as price pressures continue to cool
- The S&P Global Germany Composite PMI edged higher to 48.9 in December of 2022 from 46.3 in November, beating market forecasts of 46.5, preliminary estimates showed.
- The reading pointed to a sixth consecutive month of falling private sector activity, albeit a softer one.
- Both services (49 vs 46.1) and manufacturing 47.4 vs 46.2) shrank less.
- The decline in output and new work eased in December, partially helped by an improvement in material availability.
- Easing supply chain bottlenecks in turn contributed to a further reduction in pipeline price pressures, with input cost inflation hitting its lowest since March 2021, led by a slowdown in manufacturing purchase prices.
- Also, employment was in line with levels from October and November.
- Finally, businesses were still pessimistic about the year-ahead outlook for activity, but less than in November.
- ETFs: EWG, DAX, GF, DXGE, HEWG, DBGR, EWGS, FGM, FLGR.
