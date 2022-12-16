Henry Schein invests and forms strategic partnership with Biotech Dental
Dec. 16, 2022 3:51 AM ETHenry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) announced a definitive agreement with the shareholders of Biotech Dental, a rapidly growing provider of innovative clinical software and oral surgery and orthodontic products based in Salon-de-Provence, France, to acquire a majority ownership stake in the company.
- “Henry Schein and Biotech Dental are committed to offering customers best-in-class, user-friendly, customer-centric solutions based on open architecture that help improve patient outcomes. Henry Schein will, over time, incorporate Biotech’s Nemotec software as part of our solutions offering, including integrating Biotech’s software solutions with Henry Schein One’s industry-leading practice management software solutions to create a leading end-to-end clinical system and to help dental practitioners streamline their clinical as well as administrative workflow.” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and CEO.
