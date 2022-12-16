ThreeD Capital acquires securities of Infinitii AI Inc.
- ThreeD Capital (OTCQX:IDKFF) has acquired ownership and control of an aggregate of 1.4M common shares of Infinitii AI Inc. (OTCQB:CDTAF).
- The subject shares represented ~1.1% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the company at the time.
- With the move, the percentage ownership held by ThreeD increased by 2.6% from the last early warning report filed in connection with the acquisition of Infinitii shares, from which ThreeD reported a 12.1% ownership on a partially diluted basis, assuming the exercise of warrants held.
- The subject shares are acquired for proceeds of an average price of ~$0.031/share, or total aggregate cost of $43,500.
